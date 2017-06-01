BIMA first to win Reuben James Summerlin Award

THE mobile micro insurance technology player BIMA is the first winner of the inaugural Reuben James Summerlin Innovation Award.

Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme manager Mark Flaming said the award was established in the memory of the late PFIP manager Reuben Summerlin and honour his legacy to financial inclusion in the Pacific.

“The award is given to outstanding PFIP financial service provider partner that has made contributions to financial inclusion in the Pacific that help reduce challenges people face in accessing financial services, like geographical distances in accessing the nearest physical bank branch, for example,” he said.

Flaming said they were selected based on their client-centred approaches and products which best serve the rural Pacific population, leading to large-scale uptake and hence substantial impact on financial inclusion in the region.

They received investment grant from PFIP in 2014 under the European Union’s RED programme. It enabled them to reach the Highlands region, through reducing delivery costs, while improving customer service.

“We attribute success to our customer-centric approach, focusing on meeting key needs of targeted customers in providing protection from financial shocks resulting from hospitalisation or death. We created a new financial services ecosystem that involves Digicel as the mobile network operator, Capital Insurance as the underwriting insurer and BIMA as agent, utilising the competencies, expertise and infrastructure of each partner in a collaborative way,” Vance said.

Like this: Like Loading...