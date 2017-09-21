Binatangs lose opener at Qld U14 champs

IT was a tough start to the Queensland Under-14 AFL Championships on Monday for Papua New Guinea with the Binatangs losing to the Brisbane South East 8.7 (55) to 2.4 (16).

The Binatangs started strongly against a stiff breeze holding the opposition to two goals to quarter time.

In the second term the Binatangs dominated the play but just could not make it count on the scoreboard.

Tadius Wilket was everywhere using his speed and skill to easily skip through middle of the ground.

Emmanuel Michael was the dominant big man on the ground, he was fantastic in the air and then used speed to burn away from his marker.

At three-quarter time, PNG coach Joe Maggio asked his side not to give up and win the final quarter and his charges responded with an improved showing and were rewarded for that effort.

Mathias Ivangai rebounded from halfback and Mathew Peate locked down on defence and beat his opponent easily. Glen Saniong lifted and used his speed and delivered the ball constantly to full forward for our goal sneak Martin Antiko to finish with two majors.

PNG won the last quarter and came off the ground satisfied with how they ended the contest.

The Binatangs played the Sunshine Coast in their second fixture of the championship yesterday.

Results: Brisbane South East 8.7 (55) PNG Binatangs 2.4 (16)

PNG goal kickers: Martin Antiko 2

PNG best: Tadius Wilket, Glen Saniong, Daniel Kaile, Himson Kapin, John Porti, Bartholomew Talania.

