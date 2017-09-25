Binatangs win last game of tour

THE Papua New Guinea Under-14s scored their first of the Queensland AFL Junior championships with an impressive 20-point victory over Brisbane North on Friday.

The 5.11 (41)-3.3 (21) win proved the Binatangs could compete against Queensland’s best junior sides.

The win capped off a valuable tour after the side lost to the Sunshine Coast Power 10.9 (69)-2.3 (15) last Wednesday in their second match.

Coach Joe Maggio was pleased with his side’s effort.

“Our boys played out of their skin, tackling and harassing their way to a terrific win,” Maggio said.

David Kaile was terrific down back and in the ruck, Steven Wambari was lively in the forward, O’Ray Maggio fought hard all day and Glen Saniong was outstanding using his speed to break away from contests with ease.

Koby White and Mathew Peate held the backline together all day and kept opposition players to minimal chances on goal. Ben Jeremiah was silky clean and Neville Kamen burst out of defence rebounding the ball to the forward line.

“We are all so proud of the boys and the way they have learnt and improved across all three games in Australia. The future of AFL PNG is bright with these terrific young men working hard on and off the field,” Maggio said.

AFLPNG thanked team manager William Yogomin and logistics manager Melissa James for their work and coach Joe Maggio and assistant Darryl White for their work with the players.

