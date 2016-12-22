Bio-Data Update good way to keep teachers accounted for

ALLOW me to comment on the ‘Bio-Data Update Exercise’ which is set for roll-out in early 2017 between the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) and Nambawan Super Ltd.

Specifically, this exercise will target the national teachers which I cannot give a specific population figure pending the ‘Bio-Data Update Exercise’.

The education sector in the country remains one of the critical areas that need unwavering commitment from the government and all the stakeholders because success or failure of the country depends very much on this sector.

It is argued that investment in the education sector is critical to uplift development in a developing country like PNG because an investment in education will ensure that more children are enrolled in schools; most of whom were previously in the unattainable category thus improving efficiency of and cost effectiveness of service delivery.

This will further have cascading effects on combatting child labor, child trafficking, early age marriage, law and order problems and health care as well as providing fiscal benefits and increasing the nation’s productive capacity.

And one of the priority areas of investment in education is teaching benefits provided by the government and other stakeholders to the teachers, which includes salaries as well as fringe benefits like housing, superannuation entitlements and a variety of allowances and gratuities.

In the context of the ‘Bio-Data Update Exercise’ to be rolled out between the TSC and Nambawan Super, I realise that it will be beneficial in the long term and in many ways as it will instill transparency and accountability in the payment of retirement benefits for teachers.

Previously there have been a lot of inefficiencies in the education sector like unaccounted teachers who got to miss their privileges, duplication of teaching positions and names, backlog of claims which affected planning, monitoring and budget and poor performances and outcomes as a result of lowered moral conscience amongst disgruntled teachers.

With the ‘Bio-Data Update Exercise’, there is light at the end of tunnel which will see all national teachers accounted for onto a data base which will be administered between the TSC and Nambawan Super.

This will further improve moral of teachers, assist better planning and monitoring and produce better educational outcomes which I believe will enhance tangible development efforts in the country.

Credits must thus go to the TSC Secretary, Baran Sori and his board along with the CEO of Nambawan Super for vehemently pursuing this exercise.

Mike H, Via email

