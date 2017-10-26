Bird wants investigation into provincial administration

EAST Sepik Governor Allan Bird, pictured, says a team will be investigating the provincial administration once a provincial administrator has been appointed.

He mentioned this while speaking on corruption in Wewak.

Bird said a few public servants who had been involved in such practices would be dealt with after the investigations.

“I have told all public servants in East Sepik that if you are misappropriating public funds, when the new provincial administrator comes, the fraud squad will also come here,” he said.

“Boram (prison) is waiting for you.”

Bird also announced the provincial executive council’s recent decision to ban yeast and bottled beer (SP stubby) in East Sepik.

He said it was to discourage homebrew production.

There were also incidents where beer bottles were used as weapons during fights.

Like this: Like Loading...