Birdie blitz gives Marchesani lead

Firing a first round 7-under 65, Marchesani looked in fine form from the get-go, racing out of the gate with three birdies on the first three holes.

A bogey on four checked his momentum but he was able to quickly re-gather composure with three more birdies to close the front-9.

“It was a nice start, especially out here it’s always nice to get a few birdies early,” Marchesani said following his opening round.

“It gets your confidence going on the greens and you’re able to try and wiggle a few in.”

On to the back-9, the 26-year-old pocketed another three birdies before the 16th, and then on the 17th, he was struck with horrible luck but was able to take it in his stride.

“I hit it pretty solid on 17 in to the left rough and I was kind of blocked out. The second shot I hit about pin high then it bounced about 30 metres long up near a fence. On the green, I had a four-and-a-half-footer that hit the back of the hole and came out,” Marchesani said.

Marchesani clawed back a little more ground with his 10th birdie coming on the par-3 18th and will head into round two on a good note.

Queenslander Brett Rankin was the big mover in the afternoon field shooting 5-under 67 to be in outright second position.

“There’s not too many guys who shoot 7-under everyday, so I’m in a good spot.”

Daniel Nisbet (QLD), Peter Martin (QLD) and Adam Stephen (NSW) are tied third on 4-under 68.

Defending Champion Brad Moules (SA) has a share of 6th alongside Damien Jordan (QLD) and Matthew Stieger (NSW).

