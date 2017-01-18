Bire funeral on at CS Bomana

THE body of former Kumul prop Ben Bire will be laid to rest at Dom village, Gumine, Chimbu, this weekend.

Bire’s relatives confirmed that the funeral service would be at the Correctional Services gym in Bomana tomorrow.

The body will stay over night at the Funeral Home and then be flown to Mt Hagen the following day for the trip by road to Kundiawa. Bire, a corporal in the Correctional Service, is survived by a wife and four children. PNGRFL CEO Reatau Rau, chairman Sandis Tsaka, Port Moresby league chairman Dr James Naipao and former Kumuls Arnold Krewanty, Phillip Boge, Tuksy Karu, Joshua Kouoru and Stanley Haru are expected to attend the funeral.

Bire, 50, died at the Port Moresby General Hospital on Dec, 30 after a long battle with liver cancer.

