Bire reinstated, Malabag says

THE acting director of the National Aids Council secretariat Peter Bire has been reinstated and will continue until a new board is put in place, Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS Michael Malabag says.

Malabag said according to advice from the State Solicitor, the revocation of Bire’s appointment by the board of the National Aids Council on April 23 was deemed illegal and incorrect.

“It was done after the board’s three year tenure expired on the same day,” Malabag said.

“So any decisions made by the council after their term expired, including the revocation of Bire’s appointment as well as the appointment of research manager Tony Lupiwa as the acting director, is deemed illegal in nature.”

He said legal advice from the State Solicitor, Department of Personnel Management and Department of Health was that the tenure of the current board had expired and it could not make appointments and decisions.

“Thus, the legal status was clarified and Bire remains the acting director pending the appointment of a new council for stability service continuity reasons,” he said.

State Solicitor Daniel Rolpagarea said according to National Gazette G5 (of Jan 6), non ex-officio members of the council were appointed for a term of three years from April 24, 2013 to April 23 this year.

