Bishop pays tribute to women

By DELLYANNE ILAI

HEAD bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Reverend Jack Urame has paid tribute to the six women from Manus for attending the recent national women’s conference in Chimbu.

“It is the first time Lutheran women from Manus attended (the church women’s conference) in the East Simbu district of Sinasina-Yongomugl,” Urame said.

Urame told The National that it showed the power to extend God’s kingdom by spreading the gospel throughout the country regardless of the distances travelled.

It was the first time Lutheran women from Manus had attended the women’s conference.

“This has shown how much faith they have walked in the gospel to spread the good news,” he said.

“I congratulate those mothers for their courage and effort to carry out the mission for the glory of God.”

The six told the conference that they had witnessed God’s blessing during their travel from Manus to Simbu.

Around 6000 delegates attended the conference singing hymns and praise.

