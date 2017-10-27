Bishop urges churches to step up after Evara’s death

CHURCHES need to do more to address gender-based violence (GBV) in the country, says Lutheran head bishop Rev Jack Urame, pictured.

Urame made the comment yesterday following widespread condemnation in the social media regarding the death of a senior journalist in Port Moresby.

There have been suggestions that the journalist, Rosalyn Albaniel Evara, 41, may have been a victim of domestic violence after her aunt Mary Albaniel showed extensive injuries to her body at her church service.

Urame, the spiritual leader of more than two million Lutherans in the country, said churches had a role to ensure they preached against violence so that their members emulated those teachings.

He said the Lutheran Church did not support and tolerate any form of violence.

“The teachings of our church is one that is vigorously against all forms and manner of violence,” Urame said.

“It is a cause for concern that GBV is taking root in our society and is becoming a norm.

“Women and girls, especially, are becoming victims.

“Whatever the reason is, no females should be subjected to GBV.

“We have to break the cycle by educating our male folks.”

Urame said cultural practices and societal structure systems must not be used by men to subject women to ill-treatment.

“God has created men and women equal,” Urame said.

Like this: Like Loading...