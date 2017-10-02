Biyama eyes reviving prison industry policy

By DAPHNE WANI

THE Correctional Services and its institutions should put more emphasis on reviving its prison industry policy, says Correctional Services Minister Roy Biyama.

North Fly MP Biyama said during a parade in Port Moresby last Friday that he would support the policy.

CS Commissioner Michael Waipo had earlier raised his concern over the rehabilitation and prison industry policy which had not been attended to because of budget constraints.

He said the PNG Correctional Services faced major challenges which were compounded by poor financial support.

“We must grow our own food to supplement our rations. We have land that we must maximise to plant crops, fruit trees, farm animals, and fish, plus other projects that complement and support the upskilling and rehabilitation of detainees.”

He also urged prison officers not to be distracted from their primary duties and responsibilities.

“As a country we can feel much secure when all the law and justice agencies are working together. As such, I call upon all officers to improve and maintain your profession with pride and dignity.”

