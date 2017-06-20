Bladez thrash Sunam Black

BLADEZ leading scorer Hussein Lowah added another goal to his tally as he helped his team thrash Sunam Black 9-1 in the Port Moresby men’s A grade hockey competition.

Lowah’s goal lifted him into second place with eight goals behind front-runners, Noel Pakop, of Bismarck Gold, on nine and Keith Raoma of United leading with 12 goals.

Other goal scorers for Bladez were Pomat Kanamon, Kepas Mormor, Eddie Gebo, Lowah and Joe Boino.

George Willie scored the only goal for Sunam.

In the men’s opening match last Saturday, Seagulls’ Barry Iluimpui and Quentin Chaslon scored a goal each to beat Bismark Green 2-1. Forward Polaiap Charope scored the only goal for Bismarck Green.

On Sunday, United managed to hold off Wanderers 4-3 while Sunam Gold was a class above an equally determined Bismark Gold outfit beating them 2-0.

United’s forward Roama topped the goal scorer’s list after scoring a hat-trick against Wanderers.

Roama and Mark Solien (1) were outstanding ensuring their team won while Wanderers’ Danzel Caroau scored twice and Francis Pomoso goaled but that was not enough for their team.

The main game was a thriller as Sunam Gold and Bismarck Gold displayed some good hockey skills.

Playing on the turf at the hockey pavilion, both teams managed to lift btheir standards.

The outstanding player of the match was Sunam Gold centre-half Thomas Kisokau.

Sunam got on the front foot when Michael Potuan scored from the penalty corner before Pali Kisokau and Raymond Popual scored to win the match.

