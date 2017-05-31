Blame game takes centre stage

IT is now into serious campaigning by candidates for this year’s general election.

While many are humbly going about trying to win over voters, others are at it again with their accusations of the current government and other individual parliamentarians.

The previous Friday (May 19) Messrs Basil and Anjo were at Waigani shopping centre doing their stuff.

I’d rather advise the incumbent leader of Pangu Pati to stop all the nonsense with his verbal tirades against other candidates or the current government like what he did on that afternoon and concentrate on what policies his party has that will benefit PNG if they form the next government.

What we, the people are more interested in and want to hear and see are clean campaigns with clear policies that are practical and simpler for people to understand; not bad mouthing and trying to spoil the other party.

Personally, I will not vote for a candidate or a party that goes on attacking other candidates or parties but the one that campaigns humbly and cleanly with clear set of policies that are more practical.

For those people who are following and swarming around candidates because of their candies and money, it is a shame.

Think carefully, where your heart really should be.

S. Sisiwan

Boroko

NCD

