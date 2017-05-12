Blast from the past for Manam islanders

By DOROTHY MARK

The Manam volcanic eruption is a national disaster that should have been dealt with 10 years ago to avoid an on-going expensive care centre operation.

The affected population of the island have sought refuge in care centres for over 12 years since the major eruption in 2005.

They faced many problems away from home including starvation and clashes with Bogia landowners.

Dugulava and Baliau people and others from other small villages were forced back to the volcanic island after several such clashes.

Manam Island was declared a no-go zone for by the Government but they had nowhere else to go but to return and face what nature had in store for them.

The Rabaul Volcanic Observatory’s bulletin last Friday said another phase of moderate strombolian –type eruption occurred on Thursday night from the southern crater.

The report said a lava flow was produced again during that eruption and was channelled into the southwest valley which made the volcano alert level upgraded to stage three for an indefinite period.

Last week over 700 people were evacuated to Potsdam care centre.

The Madang government funded food rations for 180 households and 22 missed out.

Provincial disaster officer coordinator Rudolf Mongallee, said he first received reports of 180 households but the number increased by 22 when he arrived with the rations at Potsdam.

He and his team were to have left Madang yesterday for Bogia with rations for the 22 households that missed out earlier.

Mongallee said Red Cross PNG has also assisted with tarpaulin tents, water containers and mosquito nets.

Scholar Salameng, presenting women living in care centres, said the distributed food would not last for two weeks.

“This food will finish quickly and we will struggle again,” Salameng said.

