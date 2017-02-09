Blessing of the pen service held

By CHARLES MOI

A special blessing of the pen service was held for journalists and school children at the Holy Family Anglican Church in Port Moresby on Sunday.

This was an opportunity for the media and school children to have their pens and pencils blessed as they begin a new year.

Parish priest Fr Grayson Elea in his Sunday message said that words were very powerful.

“We can build and we can destroy lives through words,” Elea said.

“God created the world with words. As believers in the Lord we can heal with our words and we can destroy with our words so be careful how we speak or write.”

Organiser of the blessing of the pen service and journalist Alfred Kaniniba told The National that the service was important to strengthen journalists and school children.

“If the lawyers have an opening service, it is now time that we journalists must get together to unite and have our blessing,” Kaniniba said.

“It would help us to redirect our attention to what is the theme and what it the main aim for us as journalists to pursue.

“In our line of duty we have our trials and tribulations. We get affected mentally.

“In the first place it’s the scribes that wrote the bible. They were not trained, in those days. They were given an inspiration to be able to write.”

“Today, we (media) are trained journalists and we have to carry on that training in writing so that we write about truth, prosperity and wealth.”

Like this: Like Loading...