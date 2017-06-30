Blind man seeks film funding

By Moya Iowa

A VISUALLY-impaired teacher from the St Johns Special Education Resource Centre has filmed a documentary titled Trust Without Borders.

Martin Kawage said the University of Goroka was producing the film and it would cost about K100,000 to complete the documentary, money they were trying to raise.

“Through the centre, we will be organising a fundraiser, possibly a corporate dinner, for the documentary. However, at this time, we need financial assistance in organising this fundraising event,” Kawage said.

He is seeking assistance from the government, non-government organisations and business houses for the fundraising event.

Kawage said the documentary was to educate the public that people living with disabilities “can do anything that an able-bodied person can do”.

“We want to show people that we are not only sitting down and asking for help but that we can do things to help ourselves also,” he said.

The documentary film is about the adventure and challenges of a group of Papua New Guineans living with various disabilities who climbed Mt Wilhelm, PNG’s highest peak, in Chimbu to advocate for people living with disabilities and the challenges they face in today’s society.

Proceeds from the documentary will go towards purchasing special equipment such as talking computers and braille machines for the centre. The centre also wants to buy a vehicle to assist the mobility of people living with disabilities at the centre.

