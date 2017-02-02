Blind man sees after operation

By OGIA MIAMEL

A villager from Ambasi village in Sohe district of Northern who had been blind for 20 years is able to see now following a successful operation by the YWAM Medical Ships eye surgery team.

Gradon Bumai told The National he felt better after having his cataract cleared and could now see clearly.

He said for the past 20 years, his wife took care of him and attended to all the house chores and gardens. But now that he has regained his sight, he looked forward to helping his wife and to live a normal life.

Another patient, Nicholas Tein from Deboin village, said after the operation he felt good and happy and would go back to making gardens, building houses and going fishing.

Guardian Janice Tanana from Ope village said she brought her mother in-law to the clinic when she heard that the YWAM Medical Ship was in the area.

“I have worked hard to look after my mother in-law and now I am happy that she will be alright and can regain her vision,” she said.

“I heard the ship was coming.

“A health worker went to our village and told us. I was so happy and I came.”

Manau health assistant Virginia Pupura said they all appreciated the medical ship partnership with Sohe district and the provincial government who provided support for the team’s third visit to the district.

“The first time they (YWAM) came, I brought patients to Manau Health Centre and gave instructions to the doctors about their illness in English and they gave medicine to them.”

She said assisted by bringing patients to the clinics, interpreting patient conditions to the doctors and generally passing messages to other villages of the ship’s visit so all could seek help.

