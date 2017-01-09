Blind service needs funding

By SHARLYNE ERI

THE PNG Blind Service needs around K340,000 to carry out its operations in 2017, says director Ruth Sangkol.

Sangkol said the amount was an estimation of what they needed to fund facility maintenance, transportation, equipment, training and workshop assistive devices for the blind and visually-impaired persons, allowances and wages for volunteers and staff.

She said the PNGBS depended on donations from the people and business houses since its closure in 2014 by the St John Ambulance council because of lack of funds.

Sangkol said they hoped to also get funding in this year from the Department of Health through a memorandum of understanding to be signed.

“We have been informed by the department that it will be signed early this year,” he said.

She acknowledged the donations from Bank of South Pacific for building renovation, Johnston’s Pharmacy for giving K10,000, Lucy Poh Family and Friends (K12,000), Ken and Jay Bush Foundation in the United Kingdom (K10,000), Powa Industry Limited (K5000) and the Direct Ordinance Group which gave K2000.

