Blind services hope to sign agreement

THE PNG Blind Services in Port Moresby hope to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Health Department to implement the 2011-2020 health policy.

Director Ruth Sangkol said the partnership would assist the centre with funding to implement the five components of the UN community-based rehabilitation (UNCBR) matrix on health, education, social, livelihood and empowerment.

Sangkol said the MoU was submitted to the department recently and was still in the processed of being viewed.

She said despite financial difficulties, the PNG Blind Services would continue its services using the five components of the UNCBR matrix on health, education, social, livelihood and empowerment in 2017.

“Our plan for 2017 will depend very much on funding support.”

