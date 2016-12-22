Blog site irks MP

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

A POLICE team is investigating a complaint lodged by Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko regarding “defamatory” material which had gone viral on social media linking him to a Malaysian woman.

Acting Police Commissioner Raphael Huafolo said police were acting on the complaint contained in a letter Tkatchenko, the Minister for Sports, National Events and Apec, wrote to Police Commissioner Gari Baki on Tuesday.

Tkatchenko told police that “PNG Blogs through its website and Facebook account have put my picture to an article that clearly looks to state that I am the MP involved with the arrest and investigation into the detained Malaysian woman”.

“This post is extremely slanderous, highly defamatory as it is totally false and libel and a vilification of me as a MP and minister,” he wrote in the letter.

“I have never in my life known or even been associated with the woman, or had conducted any business with her at all.”

He accused the blog site of “falsely accusing me of being the MP involved with the woman”.

Tkatchenko requested police to immediately investigate the matter.

The woman is under investigation by police for allegedly driving a vehicle owned by a MP.

She allegedly had in her possession illegal sex enhancement drugs.

In the letter, Tkatchenko said: “It is clear from the provocative and insinuating manner of the article heading on PNG Blogs and my picture on the article that the administrators and promoters of this website and its associated website wanted its audiences to associate me as being the MP referred to in the investigations around the suspect in custody and the alleged crime.”

He copied the letter to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

Meanwhile yesterday, the PNG Blogs site had replaced Tkatchenko’s picture with another MP’s photograph.

