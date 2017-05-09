Blood donations needed

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE biggest hospital in Western Highlands needs people to donate blood to replenish its stock as more emergency cases are coming in.

Western Highlands Health Authority acting chief executive officer Dr Paulus Ripa said the blood bank at the Mount Hagen referral hospital was running short of blood and appealed for help.

He said as the election campaign was picking up, the hospital’s emergency department was noticing an increase in the number of injured people requiring blood transfusion.

Ripa said last week that there were two big election-related incidents in which more than 20 were brought in for treatment.

Some with serious injuries required blood transfusion.

“This is just the beginning of the election period and if the two incidents were any indication, the worst is yet to come,” he said.

“We have another two months to go and we don’t know what will happen.

“We need to be prepared for the worst.

“You never know, the next casualty could be your father, mother, brother or sister who may require blood. So I urge you to donate blood to save your loved ones.”

Ripa has also appealed to business houses and Government departments to organise blood donation programmes. They can call Mt Hagen Hospital on 5421166 to get a hospital staff to visit them.

He urged the people to refrain from engaging in fights or election-related activities which could lead to injuries.

