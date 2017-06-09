Blood samples misplaced at PomGen

ON May 22, 2017, I accompanied my younger sister to Port Moresby General Hospital for a blood check.

After her blood sample was taken, we were told to come back in a few days to get the result.

We checked one week later (which was more than a few days as per advise from hospital staff) but were told that the result was not ready.

We were told the blood sample may have been misplaced which does happened.

My sister was asked to give another sample of blood for the second time.

From my observation, one could only wonder if this has been the norm there in the big city’s hospital.

How could blood samples be misplaced?

It is alarming what the effects could be for patients should a mix-up occur.

Are officers in charge aware of such unprofessionalism by careless medical professionals in the lab, be it hospital staff or medical students on practical in the big hospital.

I hope the lab team and supervisors consider the seriousness of such carelessness and address it now then later.

Concerned City Dweller

Port Moresby

