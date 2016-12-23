Most bmobile users registered

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

MOST of bmobile-Vodafone SIM card users have been registered, according to the National Information and Communication Technology Authority (Nicta).

Chief executive officer Charles Punaha made the statement yesterday when asked to comment on the roll-out of SIM card registration in the country.

“We can advise that with bmobile, they have completed most of their customers. Telikom is also in the process of migrating from CMDA (code division multiple access) to 4G (a mobile communications standard intended to replace 3G, allowing wireless Internet access at a much higher speed),” he said.

“So as part of the process when they are changing the hand sets and SIMs, they are also registering. So most of the existing customers have already been registered.”

Digicel however is yet register all its users.

“The only delay is with Digicel. The delay is attributed to them selecting an equipment vendor because they want to set up a totally new system. So they have now selected the equipment vendor,” he said.

“Indications from Digicel are they should be able to complete the registration by June, 2017. So for Digicel, the process has been slow. The number of subscribers registered is small because they have been waiting for the roll out of their equipment.

“And they have now given us indications that by June they should be able to complete.” Punaha advised users to have their SIM cards registered.

