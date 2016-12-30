Board decision stayed

By DAPHNE WANI

THE Supreme Court in Waigani yesterday stayed the decision of the lower court to restore the former board members of the Mendi General Hospital board in Southern Highlands.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika sitting as a single Supreme Court judge ruled that the Southern Highlands Governor William Powi and the Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (SHPHA) had satisfied the court that they had an arguable case for the interim orders sought.

Sir Gibbs said Powi and SHPHA had an arguable case on the legal requirements on the law regarding the Provincial Health Authority Act and the establishment of the hospital board.

He said because of that, there was confusion and chaos in the current management of the hospital.

Sir Gibbs ordered the matter be listed for a trial on Feb 06.

The National Court on Nov 16 ruled in favour of the former board members of the MGHB.

Powi and the SHPHA applied to the Supreme Court last Friday to stay the National Court decision that granted leave to the former MGHB members and also restored them to their positions.

Powi in his affidavit stated that the provincial health authority was created by a different legislation and it dealt with the province’s health affairs. The Mendi Hospital Board was a different entity dealing with the affairs of the general hospital.

Justice Makail said the appointment of the former Mendi Hospital board members was a different matter and raised a separate issue.

