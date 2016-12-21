Board to be procurement commission

THE Central Supply and Tenders Board (CSTB) will be transformed into a procurement commission when Parliament passes the Procurement Act next year.

Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan told The National that the Procurement Act would integrate all the centralised public procurement systems with strict guidelines and procedures.

“Once the Procurement Act goes into Parliament in March next year and is passed, we will completely overhaul both the accounting and procurement systems.

“Non-compliance is an offence, so we will now make sure that procurement that’s going to take place after the new Act comes in will give us value for money.

“Too often we’ve got contacts that are done everywhere. Gone are those days. We will now have procurement streamlined and managed in such a way that the public achieves value for money.

“CSTB is now being transformed into a procurement commission and the Procurement Act will now be the guiding principle under which procurement will take place.

“With the Public Finance Management Act amended and the new Procurement Amended Act, that is very solid.

“Once we have those two operating and that people are complying we will actually see real value for public money that is spent,” Ngangan said.

CSTB chairman Philip Eludeme welcomed the changes saying the Finance Department was the custodian and had the right to propose any changes to the act.

“We are ready and only waiting for them to create the Procurement Act. We are only the users and so we wait for them to have the Procurement Act in place,” Eludeme said.

“They will form an independent transparent process.”

