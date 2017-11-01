Board resolves budget

THE Ijivitari District Development Authority board has resolved to expedite the recurrent budget of K11.35 million before the year ends.

The board approved K5 million to be spent on basic necessities to improve the living standards of the people in rural communities.

Ijivitari MP Richard Masere said the K5mil would be spread over two years to deliver items such as roofing iron and solar lights to the people.

Afore district has been allocated K100,000 for its water supply project and Safia K60,000 for its health services.

The board approved K38,000 for the Popondetta township redevelopment plan and K60,000 for street lighting.

A K3.5 million funding by the National Planning office will go towards extending the power supply from Haijo Bridge to Girua Airport and Guguma village along the Oro Bay Highway.

The first meeting of the Ijivitari DDA was held on Oct 24 and attended by the presidents of the five local level governments – Tufi, Afore, Safia, Oro Bay and Popondetta Urban.

The meeting identified development needs to be captured in the Ijivitari district five-year development strategic plan.

