Boas leads players on school visit

MEMBERS of PNG LNG Kumuls squad visited Waigani Primary School in Port Moresby yesterday.

Kumul Stargroth Amean is a former pupil and students and staff were proud to have one of their own in the national team.

Led by vice-captain Ase Boas the group, comprising Paul Aiton, Rhyse Martin, James Segeyaro, Garry Lo and Moses Meninga interacted with a large group of excited students.

Head teacher Moses Modiklao told the Kumuls that the school was proud to have a former student in the Kumuls and this was an inspiring story for the students.

He welcomed them saying the student body had been anticipating the visit since last week.

“On behalf of my school board, 41 staff and 1899 students, it is my honour to welcome the Kumuls to our school,” Modiklao said.

“We are privileged and honoured to have you visit us today. The students have a chance to meet their heroes and that is something they will remember for a long time.

“We’re happy you’ve won your last two games and we wish you all the best in your next match against the USA,” he said.

“We also want to acknowledge a former pupil Stargroth Amean. The students wish him all the best and hopefully you can score a try and have a great game.”

