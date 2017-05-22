Boas leads the way

ASE Boas stamped his credentials as one of the Intrust Super Cup’s leading play-makers with another classy performance to lead the SP PNG Hunters to a 32-12 win over the Ipswich Jets on Saturday.

The 28-year-old kicked four conversions and two crucial first half penalties and was defensively sound.

Boas crossed for an important try in the 73rd minute when his side needed their captain to stand up to return a personal haul of 16 points.

The five-eighth took a pass from halfback and younger brother Watson off an attacking scrum on the Jets 20m line and checked a defender with a right-foot step before accelerating to the line.

The win sees the Hunters maintain second spot on the ladder with 18 points.

Competition leaders, the Redcliffe Dolphins, stayed on top of the standings with a 22-12 win over the Norths Devils yesterday.

It was Harmony Day at North Ipswich Reserve, and on the field it was all about family as well, with four sets of brothers involved in the round 11 fixture.

The home side had the Pandia brothers, Richard and Sebastian, while their co-coaches were brothers Shane and Ben Walker.

The visitors saw the halves pairing of Watson and Ase Boas, while Albert siblings Stanton and Wellington made their presence felt in the forward pack.

However, the Hunters weren’t in the mood to make friends and got on the board early when big front rower and vice-captain Wellington Albert spotted Jets No.7 Dane Phillips isolated in the line and trampled over him on a 20m-surge to the line for a 4-0 lead.

Hunters coach Michael Marum praised skipper Boas and vice-captain Wellington Albert who led well in their respective roles. Albert, who replaced regular prop Henry Wan, played 60 minutes.

Try-scoring machine Adex Wera grabbed a try in the 22nd minute and 10 minutes later centre Israel Eliab scored just before the break.

Boas converted two tries and kicked two penalty goals in the first half to give SP-sponsored side a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Marum said a good start in the first half was the difference and allowed his side to stay on top for the remainder of the match.

“The game against the Jets was really tough.

“We prepared well for that game coming off a bye and the extra week and our performance was outstanding,” Marum said on arrival from Brisbane yesterday.

“We scored 20 points in the first half and even though we were a bit off point in the second 40 we held on and came out on top.

“The Jets are very unpredictable, they throw the ball around a lot and can kick it at any time in a set, so it wasn’t easy,” Marum said.

The Jets fought back in the second stanza with two unanswered tries from halfback Philips in the 62nd minute and prop Mitch Carpenter in the 66th minute which fullback Wes Conlon converted.

But the last 10 minutes saw the Hunters wrest back the initiative with two tries.

Winger Bland Abavu put the icing on the cake — after Boas’ four-pointer — with a try in the 77th minute as the Hunters celebrated their eighth victory of the season. Ipswich Jets 12 (Dane Phillips, Mitch Carpenter tries; Wes Conlon 2 con) PNG Hunters 32 (Wellington Albert, Adex Wera, Israel Eliab, Ase Boas, Bland Abavu tries; Ase Boas 4 con, 2 pen) at North Ipswich Reserve.

Round 11 Results: Sat, May 20 – Jets 12 Hunters 32, Falcons 28 Cutters 18; Sun, May 21 – Blackhawks 26 Capras 26, Bears 4 WM Seagulls 28, TH Seagulls 16 Tigers 28, Dolphins 22 Devils 12, Magpies 42 Pride 28.

