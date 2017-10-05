Bodies sign agreement

THE signing of a memorandum of understanding between Athletics Papua New Guinea Inc and PNG Sports Foundation marked the beginning of a new relationship between the two sports bodies.

Under the MOU signed on Saturday, the parties will work together to develop the content knowledge and best practice skills of athletics to the next level targeting physical education teachers, coaches, trainers and athletes.

PNGSF director events and marketing John Susuve and APNG executive director Tony Green signed the agreement.

Talks have already been held with the University of Goroka and with the MOU now signed, APNG will provide the course materials for the human movement studies branch of NSI to make a submission to the university for teaching.

It is anticipated that if all goes well, a limited number of promising athletes will be identified through APNG’s high-performance division and NSI activities to enrol at what will become a national sports academy, with enrolment complying with the set procedures of Stem 101 and the TVET Institute of UOG.

Susuve said the foundation was very happy to work closely with national federations.

Apart from the pursuit of tertiary education programmes, APNG and NSI plan to re-introduce the scholarship programme whereby a small number of quality developing athletes will relocate to NSI.

