Body art show to raise awareness

By PETER ESILA

A GROUP of university students will be staging a body art spectacle to raise awareness on the fight against gender-based violence in the country.

The spectacle will be staged by students of the Creative Arts strand under the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) of the University of Papua New Guinea.

“Gender-based violence is the biggest social issue in the country,” SHSS deputy dean David Kombako said.

“We all have the statistics and we all live and breathe the issue.

“It has been with us in the communities and in our homes and government institutions, business houses. Everybody is thinking about that particular issue and they are doing something about it.

“We are no different from what the rest of the communities and nation is thinking about and doing things to address gender-based violence.”

Head of the arts division Sophie Naime said the spectacle would be part of students’ assessment and will be held in Port Moresby next month.

“It is not a normal body art show that everybody sees.

“This is like an in-your-face body art show, where we show the bruises and the cuts that women and children face on a daily basis.

“We expect to showcase drama and dance, music and special effect art.”

The money raised by the students will go towards purchasing equipment particularly lights for the strand’s 200-seater auditorium.

Like this: Like Loading...