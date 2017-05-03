Body found in suspected hit-and-run case

POLICE believe that a man whose body was found on the side of road in Port Moresby last Saturday had been hit by a vehicle.

Senior Sergeant Gabriel Kake, the officer in charge of traffic accidents in Port Moresby, told The National that the man believed to be from Chimbu could have been hit by a speeding vehicle and died instantly.

Kake said the incident happened at Pitpit Street in Waigani on Friday night. The body was found the next day.

He said police were trying to determine the cause of death.

“The cause of death is unknown but because the deceased was believed to have been run over by a vehicle, thus a traffic accident, the traffic team has been sent to investigate,” he said.

He said no witness had come forward to the police to present a statement.

“No witness has come out to give a statement.”

Police are also trying to confirm the man’s identity.

Kake said no one was there to claim the body of the deceased when it was taken to the hospital.

“When the body was taken to the hospital on Saturday there was no relative there to claim the body. So I call on the relatives to come and identify the body and also witnesses to come and present their statements to the police,” he said.

