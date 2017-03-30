Body found, women warned

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE body of a woman who police suspect was assaulted was discovered in the Bumbu River in Lae yesterday morning.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr said she was last seen alive in the company of a man.

She lived at the nearby Talair compound.

He said there were bruises on her body which indicated that she had been assaulted.

Wagambie said people who had gone down to the Bumbu River early in the morning discovered the body and alerted police.

Police have established that the woman had been seen with a man the night before and are investigating how she died.

“We are appealing for people with any information to come forward,” he said.

Wagambie reiterated his warning to women and girls to be careful with their movements in the city for security and safety reasons.”

