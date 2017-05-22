Bodybuilders get a boost

THE National Capital District Bodybuilding Association held a successful fundraising drive as they completed a challenge laid down by a sponsor.

The bodybuilders were challenged to legpress up to 500kg of the Goodman Fielder-distributed Skel Rice at the Royal Papua Yacht Club gymnasium on Friday.

For every 10kg, they received K10, besides other incentives, to help the team in their preparations for the bodybuilding competition in Jiwaka.

As a result of their completion of the challenge, the NCDBBA received a cheque for K5000 from the firm.

Event manager Jacob Kom said the association was raising money to send a team to a bodybuilding competition next Monday.

“We were in a difficult financial position to take our team up to Minj to compete due to the costs of travel. I heard that the firm liked to promote healthy and active lifestyles in PNG and made contact with their sales and marketing team.

“We are thankful for the help.”

