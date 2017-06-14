Bodybuilding elects new executive

THE Papua New Guinea Body Building Federation elected a new set of executives at its annual general meeting in Goroka earlier this month following the hosting of the national championships at the National Sport Institute on June 3.

Steve Bomal, former Mr PNG was elected president of the PNGBBF.

Other newly elected office bearers were Jacob Kom (vice-president), who has a Bachelor of Business Economics degree from UPNG and is currently employed with Hanrick Curran Kiddie Accountants; Alphonse Benny (secretary) and Maryanne Sakarias (treasurer), who is an accountant by profession and works with Auditor General’s Office.

The immediate concerns of the new executives include the securing of sponsorship for athletes to attend upcoming events such as a regional competition held in Singapore from September 14-19, the Pacific Championships in the Solomon Island from October 26-29 and the PNG Games in November in Kimbe, West New Britain.

