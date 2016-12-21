Boera women hold meeting

A FOLLOW-up meeting was held for young women of Boera village in Central last week by mentors from Young Women Christian Association leadership training and supported by ExxonMobil.

YWCA executive director Diane Kambanei said 21 young women from Boera were given the opportunity to bond with the elder women in the village in a mentee-and-mentor trust activity.

She said elderly women pledged to guide, nurture and empower the young women after attending the YWCA PNG inter-generational mentoring and leadership training held in Oct.

Mentor Bera Rueben said: “It is not easy to instill changes in young women, however, the recent training by YWCA PNG on inter-generational mentoring and leadership has given us the confidence to guide and empower our young women to maturity.”

Rueben and three other mentors, Lily Homoka, Oala Nohoku and Eba Iva met on Wednesday with the young girls and started a series of programmes centered on tleadership potential and to mold and shape them to foster positive changes and be the change agents.

Rise Up programme coordinator Naomi Woyengu said this was a healthy start to the whole programme in Boera and the objective was to create respect and understanding and provide a guideline between the two groups of women.

Woyengu said Boera was ready to roll out its YWCA Rise Up programme starting with a community and advocacy awareness.

