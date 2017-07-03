Bogan rates Butibam a success

Lae candidates Sir Nagora Bogan and Michael Earley-Daure were among the first to vote at Butibam village on Thursday.

Sir Nagora and Daure cast their votes in at Butibam Resource Centre at Butibam West Ward.

Lae MP Loujaya Kouza, who is from Butibam, refused to vote because she was listed as “Loujaya Toni” in the roll after her former husband.

While polling at Butibam West went well, across the road at Butibam East, tensions ran high as the 200 papers allocated were not enough for everybody who turned up.

Sir Nagora described the

crowd at Butibam West as “very orderly”.

“It’s good because there’s

no intimidation. The biggest thing we want is to vote free of intimidation, corruption and exercise the democratic voting right.

“I think it’s evident here. “Everybody’s orderly, they’re standing in a queue, this is what we want around the rest of Lae city and the rest of Morobe.

“I’m pleased that I’ve been able to be given the privilege to cast my vote today, and I hope that everybody here today will be able to do the same thing.

“Hopefully, it should be completed with peace and harmony and everybody should be able to gain something much more positive, productive, in contributing to our system of democracy.”

Early-Daure also commended the crowd at Butibam.

“People are behaving and I’m very happy,” he said.

