Bogia still lagging behind in development

I am a teacher, teaching and serving my very own Bogia people.

I am serving in one of the remotest schools in the district.

From my observation, since I first transferred in from East Sepik, I saw people are still living in the stone age.

There are deteriorated feeder roads linking inland or rural communities, many services that have been delivered have not been received by the majority but by a few; education level at the remotest schools seem to be low compared to that of urban schools – curriculum is changing to suit the changing world – and health services is very poor.

I now making a seldom declaration that the people of Bogia are very kind and humble.

They’ve been suffered for the last five years but remained silence until now the election time.

My advice to the people of

Bogia district that it’s our time to make right decision to elect a good leader.

Mr Mikes

Head teacher – Ulatepun ps

Like this: Like Loading...