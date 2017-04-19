Bomana inmates take part in Way of the Cross

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

FIFTEEN prisoners from the Bomana Prison Camp participated in carrying of the Way of the Cross in Port Moresby on Easter Friday.

The prisoners, who were accompanied by three Correctional Services officers, carried the cross from Ela Beach to Down Town Fire Station and later participated in the programme all the way to Mary Queen of Pacific Parish in Waigani.

Speaking on their behalf the prisoners, Sam Tom, a prisoner serving his 18th year this year, told

The National that it was privilege for them to participate with the community.

“Easter is the remembrance day for our Lord Jesus Christ, who came and died for our sins, so to participate with the community outside of prison to remember this day is a privilege for us.”

He said Easter was also a time for people who have differences to reconcile.

“If some of us have done something wrong to our families or neighbours, Easter is a time to reconcile and do what is right,” Tom said.

Tom’s message to youths, students and every Papua New Guinean was to think twice about everything they did.

“Every individual must try to do what is good and abide by the laws because the consequence of wrongdoing in the prison is not good,” he said.

“So it’s better to avoid crime.”

Tom thanked Correctional Service Commissioner Michael Waipo and officers for allowing them to celebrate Easter outside prison.

Officer accompanying them Sergeant Thomas Gamuna said carrying of the Way of the Cross was an event in which prisoners from the low security unit were allowed to participate in.

Among the 15 prisoners was convicted former Pomio MP Paul Tiensten.

Like this: Like Loading...