Bomana kickboxing gets an extra punch from local MP

It was an early Christmas gift for the Samson Unarmed Kickboxing Association when Moresby North East MP Labi Amaiu presented them trophies worth K4000 and K5000 cash.

The trophies and funds were presented to association president Samson Nelson to assist them host their three-day kickboxing tournament at Bomana CIS College, which starts tomorrow and ends on Sunday.

During the presentation at National Broadcasting Corporation boardroom on Tuesday, Amaiu said he would support the kickboxing association in the years to come if the weekend’s tournament was run successfully and transparently. Nelson said the tournament, named Moresby North-East Christmas Cup, would involve nine other kickboxing clubs in Port Moresby.

Nelson, who is also known as Desert Storm in the ring, teaches students at the Hohola and 8-Mile kickboxing schools.

“There will be 20 different weight divisions — 14 for boys and six for girls,” he said.

Nelson said his main aim was to keep the youths busy during the Christmas period. He still needs more financial support for the tournament.

He urged all club trainers and coaches to prepare their students well for the tournament as a lead-up for the PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain.

