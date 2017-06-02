Book on climate change published

IT is important to teach children to preserve and manage environments to sustain livelihoods in future, Morobe education adviser Keith Jiram says.

He said that environmental species were not as greatly affected by climate change as by human activities such as food-gathering, building shelters and development work that often exploited and depleted them.

Jiram spoke to The National about his contribution to the publication of an introduction to climate change book as supplementary material supporting the education curricula.

Jiram and Madang education adviser Moses Sariki were contributors in collaboration to the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), PNG climate change and development authority and Adaptation Fund.

WCS produced the material after consultation with teachers, students and boards in East Sepik, Madang, Morobe, New Ireland and Northern.

WCS assistant director John Kuange said the purpose was to ensure that citizens discussed, created awareness and shared information on climate change as it began with students. He said the material would teach young people on how to handle the impacts of climate change.

