Book on court procedures launched

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia and New Zealand High Commissioner Tony Fautua have launched a new text book on Monday regarding civil procedures in national court.

The book, Civil Procedure in Papua New Guinea National Court of Justice, will be distributed freely to the court users and interested parties in the country

The book was written by three lawyers from Australia who have experienced in civil litigation in the country – Dominic Henley Katter, Robert John Gordon and Erik Graham Andersen.

It was funded by the New Zealand Government and was published by Lexis Nexis publishing company in Australia last year.

Sir Salamo thanked the New Zealand government for funding the book and for contributing towards the judiciary in the country.

He said the book was a second text book written on the civil procedures in the national court.

He said the first book on civil procedures in the national court was co-authored by retired judge Justice Greg Lay and him and was launched last December.

He said civil procedure was a complex litigation not only in the country but throughout the world.

New Zealand High Commissioner Fautua said the book was a “good resource” and the New Zealand government was honoured to fund the book and for contributing to the judiciary in the country.

