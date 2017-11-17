Book tickets for Christmas: Foo

AIR Niugini chief executive officer Simon Foo has urged passengers to book early tickets online in preparation for the festive period.

Foo told The National that the airline had made its usual operational adjustments to cater for higher numbers.

“I would urge all our customers to book early for Christmas to avoid disappointment and try to use the online booking facility and online checking as that would ease congestion,” he said.

“As you know in our country every year on Christmas everybody wants to go out and travel back home so to avoid hassles, do bookings early and online.

