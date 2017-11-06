Book your tickets
You can book your tickets to the rugby league World Cup quarterfinal in Melbourne.
That was the signal from the PNG Kumuls yesterday as they beat Ireland 14-6 in a hard-fought pool match in Port Moresby after leading 8-6 at halftime. The Kumuls did not put the result beyond doubt until the 78th minute after Ireland prop Kyle Amor spilled a ball on his 30-metre line for Watson Boas to kick through and win the chase to score.
The Kumuls play USA in their final pool match on Sunday in a game they should easily win to book a quarterfinals spot on November 19.