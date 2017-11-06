You can book your tickets to the rugby league World Cup quarterfinal in Melbourne.

That was the signal from the PNG Kumuls yesterday as they beat Ireland 14-6 in a hard-fought pool match in Port Moresby after leading 8-6 at halftime. The Kumuls did not put the result beyond doubt until the 78th minute after Ireland prop Kyle Amor spilled a ball on his 30-metre line for Watson Boas to kick through and win the chase to score.

The Kumuls play USA in their final pool match on Sunday in a game they should easily win to book a quarterfinals spot on November 19.

