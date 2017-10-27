Boost for data accessibility

Minister for National Planning and Monitoring Richard Maru launched the PNG Data 4 Development Network website to serve as a platform so that development data is easily accessible.

The launching on Tuesday coincided with the United Nations 72nd anniversary.

“The website makes data widely available to the public and creates a community of practice,” Maru said.

About 400 students from NCD schools attended the event which included the awarding of Youth Champions for sustainable development goals.

The schools were St Theresa Primary, Port Moresby National High, Kilakila Primary, Tubeseria Primary, Kopkop College, Hohola Demonstration, Hagara Primary, Lasalle Technical College, Gordon’s Secondary and Paradise Private Secondary.

“The Department of National Planning and Monitoring, in close consultation with other departments, and with support from the United Nations, is adapting the sustainable development goals to our local context,” Maru said.

The key commitment of the goals to leave no-one behind indicates a paradigm shift for the development agenda, which requires accurate, reliable, timely and disaggregated data to support the measurement of progress towards these goals.

The awards ceremony for the 2017 Youth Champions for the sustainable development goals featured five outstanding young leaders who are contributing to the attainment of the goals in their communities.

The 2017 champions are Josek Wesley (Jiwaka) Yanamlyn Yana (Gulf), Emos James (Eastern Highlands), Lazarus Towa (NCD), and Yolarnie Amepou (Gulf).

This year, the champions have been chosen based on their specific self-initiative projects in the five key aspects of the sustainable development goals: people, prosperity, planet, peace and partnerships.

There were also representatives of provincial school associations from the University of Papua New Guinea and United Nations staff.

Prominent speakers were David Toua (president of the Business Council PNG), Lydia Dimokari (2016 Youth Champion), Christopher Amini, Milton Kisapai, and Ryan Pini (Team PNG SDGs Champions).

