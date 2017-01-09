Boost fight against drug trade

PORT Moresby metropolitan police commander Benjamin Turi has raised a serious matter in relation to illicit drug offences in the capital city.

He is alarmed that the penalties are too lenient to deter smuggling of marijuana from the rural areas into cities like Port Moresby and Lae.

We agree that the current penalty of two months’ imprisonment for drug smuggling is ludicrous and will not stop these criminals from reapplying their illegal trade after they are released from prison.

Turi is right — convicted smugglers deserve longer prison terms of 10 to 20 years, which will send a strong message to the people that such crime will not be tolerated or condoned by law-abiding citizens.

The Justice Department and Law Reform Commission will need to revisit the current legislation and recommend tougher penalties for Parliament to enact.

The current lax penalties could partly be blamed for the increase in drug trafficking and related illegal activities, especially in the Highlands and Southern regions and along PNG’s international borders.

Former Western provincial police commander Silva Sika initially raised the alarm bells during his watch, saying that police did not have the manpower and resources to combat drug trafficking in the far-flung province.

He had pleaded for police boats, logistical support and resources to effectively deal with the problem but it seems to have fallen on deaf ears as the relevant government authorities have not shown much concern or interest.

Little is known about the extent of drug trafficking in Western, a vast and remote province that shares our international borders with Australia and Indonesia.

According to police, the bulk of marijuana is transported from the Highlands region by smugglers who use young people in Western as “middlemen”.

More often than not,these middlemen are caught while the real perpetrators get away.

The Southern region police command and the police hierarchy should be taking a greater interest in this issue and seek whatever assistance they can get from the Government to fight this illegal trade.

There is little doubt that drug smuggling is widespread throughout the Southern region and other parts of the country. Western and Gulf are major transit points because of their close proximity to the Highlands region but the illicit drug often ends up in the National Capital District.

The NCD is possibly the largest local market for marijuana from the Highlands.

Many smugglers have been caught transporting their illicit cargo by air from centres like Goroka in Eastern Highlands and Kundiawa in Chimbu. Lae is also a major transit point for drug shipments to Port Moresby and even some overseas markets.

In recent months the police have intercepted hundreds of kilograms of marijuana, some of which was possibly destined for the overseas market.

Just last week, NCD police arrested some people trying to smuggle 24 bags of marijuana into Port Moresby.

Drug dealers and smugglers in PNG, like their counterparts in other countries, will stop at nothing to push their illicit trade and expand their network.

It is a lucrative trade that only benefits the drug dealers while the users are the victims.

In the absence of proper data and statistics, it may be safely assumed that the illicit drug trade is still in its infancy stage in this country.

It may be widespread but drug smugglers and dealers in PNG are generally considered “small time”. There are no drug cartels and drug lords that control this illicit trade in this country, at least not for the time being.

Therefore, the onus is on the Government to implement a grand plan of action to stop these drug dealers in their tracks before they create highways for illicit drug operations.

More manpower and resources are needed to boost police and drug enforcement operations in strategic locations in the border provinces of Western, West Sepik and Gulf.

This will require significant funding from the Government to ensure that the National Drug and Vice Squad is adequately resourced to tackle this problem.

Other government agencies like the National Intelligence Organisation and PNG Customs also have vital roles to play in this war against drug trafficking.

These agencies will need to collaborate with their counterparts in Australia and Indonesia to effectively carry out their drug enforcement operations.

