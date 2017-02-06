Boost revenue from ships

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill assured the people of Milne Bay along the Jomard Passage that his government will make sure they make some revenue from ships passing through the Jomard Passage.

O’Neill was responding in Parliament to Governor Titus Philemon about a large volumes of ships passing through the Jomard Passage, threatening pollution and destruction to the rich and diverse marine eco system on which people of Milne Bay relied for their livelihoods.

O’Neill said that he was aware of large ships using the passage so agreed to protect the people’s interest by getting income out for them.

“It is also not safe for many of our smaller boats crossing back and forth the passage on a daily basis for our people,” he said.

O’Neill assured the governor that he had given notice to the Department of Transport and was grateful that the National Maritime Safety Authority and the Department of Transport were taking some leadership in resolving these issues.

“We will pass some legislation about these issues and also I have already spoken to the PNG Ports Services people and they said there have been suggesting before about declaring that particular place of having a port area,” he said.

“But the difficulty there is lack of port infrastructure where they are not able to declare it where they can use pilot boats to guide the big ships back and forth.”

