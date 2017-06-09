Border inspections prevent cocoa pests: Nari

THE National Agriculture Quarantine Inspection Authority (Naqia) is serious about its border inspections to prevent pests and diseases of cocoa from entering the country, chief plant protection officer, David Tenakanai says.

Speaking recently in Kokopo, he said in supporting the cocoa industry to maintain quality, Naqia tried its best to ensure that serious pests and diseases of cocoa in other producing countries did not enter in PNG.

“This is why we are present at the borders of the country and engaged in surveillance of what products are being brought into the country.”

Tenakanai said countries such as those in Africa and Central America had very serious cocoa diseases caused by viruses or fungi therefore Naqia maintained its presence at the international borders, airports and wharves to ensure commodities that entered PNG did not have diseases that might affect cocoa and other crops.

He said scientists or individuals planning to bring in cocoa materials into the country must go through a process of pest-risk analysis.

“We assist them to go through this process to make sure seeds or new clones that come into country do not have diseases.

“But we are proud that scientists at Tavilo, Kerevat (in East New Britain) are developing new clones with our own expertise and our own knowledge and the risk of pests entering PNG is minimal,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...