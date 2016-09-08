Border office to open

THE K90 million Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded Wutung border office complex along the PNG-Indonesian border is set to officially open next month, Border Development Authority executive chairman Fred Konga says.

The complex, built by Asian Development Bank under the four-year Border Trade and Investment Programme, is located in West Sepik.

The announcement came after the ADB appointed six new board members last week.

When announcing this, Konga said the delay in opening the facility was due to delayed discussions with the Indonesian government on border issues.

Konga said once the facility opens, similar plans of developing other border facilities in another five border provinces would come into effect.

Over the years, the Wutung border post had come under much debate following several illegal border activities.

Smuggling of illegal goods including illicit drugs and weapons were among many activities that had been occurring over the years between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

However, the new facility is set to curb this illegal trend.

The facility will house other border agencies including PNG Customs to check and monitor the flow of goods between the two countries.

