Boroko police open renovated cells

By REBECCA KUKU

THE renovated cells and watchhouse at the Boroko police station were opened yesterday after they were closed in March by health authorities because of the poor conditions.

Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said the National Capital District Commission Health Authority had declared it unfit for human habitation.

People detained at the station had to be relocated to the police stations in Waigani and Badili to allow renovations to take place.

The refurbishment cost K370,000.

The Police Department had paid K280,000 so far to the contractors.

Turi thanked the Australian Federal Police for assisting with K200,000 to install the new watchhouse which will have a cell management information technology (IT) system.

The IT system is a concept adopted from the Australian Federal Police to take fingerprints and record information on all persons.

“People who keep committing offences and changing their names will not be able to do that anymore,” Turi said.

“It will also ensure that snake bails will not happen.

“A detainee will only be placed in the cell when he or she is officially arrested and charged.

“There are so many cases where people are just been detained without any charges laid against them.”

