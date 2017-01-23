Boroko to re-open cell blocks

NATIONAL Capital District Commission health authorities have agreed to re-open the renovated Boroko police station cell blocks for normal operation staring this week after a temporary closure.

Acting senior environmental health officer for Moresby North-East Mathew Laba who inspected the cell last week, said most of the requirements set by the health authorities last year have been completed.

“Upon the request of the police hierarchy, we did an inspection of the cell blocks last year. We found out that there were a lot of public health and dirty conditions which had affected the health of the inmates,” he said.

“We did a report and condemned the block.

“The management went ahead with the renovation work by repairing the facilities after six months. They have requested for us to do another inspection. We have seen that the full renovation has been done well. We acknowledge the management for their effort.”

Laba said a report would be done to uplift the suspension of the cell blocks. By Wednesday inmates would return to the cell blocks.

National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin told The National that what was required of by the NCD health team was done.

He said there were 11 cell blocks including one for women, one storage room and a kitchen, two offices, a charge room and a finger prints and processing office.

He said there would also be a fully fenced area at the back of the cell for prisoners to come out and have a breath of fresh air during the day.

There was also a watch house built to monitor those going in and out of the cell blocks and to make sure they do not carry anything inside.

Like this: Like Loading...